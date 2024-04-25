Austin weather: Rain, storms heading our way soon

The cloudy, warm and muggy streak continues, plus we will add in a very strong wind over the next 24 hours.

Wind gusts of 20 to 40 mph are likely and are trying to tell us the next Pacific low is getting closer to Texas.

The first round of storms will stay to our north tonight, but the second round will get here during the day on Friday.

This is a preview of what is yet to come this weekend as the second Pacific low comes to town to increase rain and storm chances for several straight days.

