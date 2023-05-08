Austin weather: Rainy week with potential for some storms

It's a hot and humid start to the week.

After the morning clouds give way to some afternoon sunshine, highs will reach 90 degrees and with the humidity so high it will feel warmer.

Storms will bubble up in West Texas late in the day. This cluster of storms could migrate into the Hill Country this evening.

There is just a Level 1 risk for large hail and damaging winds this go around. Most of the rain will happen between 6 p.m. and midnight.

The moisture will team up with a series of Pacific lows to turn on the rain multiple times this week.

We will talk much more about the rainy and stormy weather pattern coming up on FOX 7 Good Day Austin.

