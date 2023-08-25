Austin weather: Record-breaking heat possible along with scattered showers

A very hot finish to the week. We'll challenge record highs as we soar to 106 with partly to mostly sunny skies.

There is a slight chance of pop-up showers showing up after 3 p.m. with impulse of energy sliding in from East Texas along with a plume of moisture.

If the showers get going they will be isolated and won't last too long so rain totals will be low again.

We're gearing up for a sizzling last weekend of August.

We're also tracking a weak front which will enter the area after the weekend and give us a better chance of rain and heat relief.

We're also tracking a weak front which will enter the area after the weekend and give us a better chance of rain and heat relief.

