Austin weather: Record-breaking heat this week, but cooler weather on the way

Another day for much of the area to be under heat alerts from noon to 7 p.m. Not only will be dangerous for your health but also record-breaking.

The heat dome is getting stronger and putting a lid on the atmosphere. This will limit clouds and keep the rain away plus the air will heat up even more.

The extreme heat is getting worse before it gets better. But the good news is that it will get better. You just have to get through the next 4 days.

We are looking at better chances for rain and cooling trend next week.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

