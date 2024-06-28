Austin weather: Second straight day of triple digit territory

Back into triple digit territory today for the second straight day.

We are sliding into the Dog Days of Summer already with little change expected day in and day out. There is still tons of moisture in the air so feels like temps are heading for 105 to 110.

HEAT ADVISORY until 7pm for the 4th day in a row. Stay cool my friends!

This weekend we will be watching out for coastal showers to our southeast.

