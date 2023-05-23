Austin weather: Severe weather risk late Tuesday night

A warmer and more humid day is ahead with highs near 90.

We will be on storm watch late tonight.

A complex of storms will form in West Texas late this afternoon. The northwesterly flow will help push the storms into Central Texas in the middle of the night.

There is a marginal risk of severe storms from Austin to Mason. Heavy rain, lightning and strong winds are possible with the storms.

We will look at the rain chances for the rest of the week and preview the Memorial Day Weekend coming up on FOX 7 Good Day Austin.

