Austin weather: Slight risk of scattered severe storms Thursday

Showers and storms becoming more and more likely this afternoon.

As temperatures warm up into the low 90s, the heating of the day will team up with the moisture, mid level low and outflow boundaries to set off scattered storms from 2 to 8 p.m.

The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded much of the area to a slight risk of severe storms featuring moderate sized hail and damaging winds.

Enjoy the rain and seasonal temperatures because the dome of high pressure building in the rain faucet will turn off and it will get really hot in a hurry.

