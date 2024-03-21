Austin weather: Spotty severe storms possible Thursday

Cloudy, cool and rainy day ahead.

The showers and storms will come at us in waves today. The first one will arrive late morning and early afternoon and second one enters the picture this evening.

The round of storms this evening has the potential of generating severe weather like large hail and damaging winds.

Much of the area is under a marginal to slight risk of severe storms.

Stay weather aware

