Expand / Collapse search

Austin weather: Spotty severe storms possible Thursday

By
Published  March 21, 2024 9:18am CDT
Weather
FOX 7 Austin

Austin weather: Spotty severe thunderstorms Thursday

Keep your umbrella handy and give yourself extra time on the roads. We're looking at two rounds of rain today, and one could contain isolated severe thunderstorms. Zack Shields has details on the timing in his full forecast.

AUSTIN, Texas - Cloudy, cool and rainy day ahead.

The showers and storms will come at us in waves today. The first one will arrive late morning and early afternoon and second one enters the picture this evening. 

The round of storms this evening has the potential of generating severe weather like large hail and damaging winds.

Much of the area is under a marginal to slight risk of severe storms. 

Stay weather aware and keep it on FOX 7 Austin for the latest on this stormy setup.

Image 1 of 3

 

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.