Austin weather: Sunny and hot Thursday; storms possible Friday night

Another sunny, dry and hot day is ahead.

With a full day of sunshine we will go from pleasant to hot with highs in the low 90s.

The winds will stay light so the air will be stagnant and pollution levels will be on the increase.

Today has been declared an Ozone Action Day this afternoon. If you suffer from respiratory issues you may want to limit your time outdoors after lunch.

Even hotter times are ahead tomorrow but we do have a front coming to town to change things up for the weekend.

Rain chances going up and temperatures are coming down.

