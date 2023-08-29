Austin weather: Temperatures to stay below 100 degrees Tuesday

Time to celebrate because for only the second this month the highs will stay below 100º.

The northerly wind will keep highs near average and the humidity nice and low.

It may feel a little better but the gusty winds, exceptional drought and low humidity will enhance the wildfire danger. Please don't do any outdoor burning.

The nights will feel nice the rest of the week with the low humidity but the 100s will make a comeback.

Any rain showing up for Labor Day Weekend as the moisture returns? Find out with the complete forecast coming up on FOX 7 Good Day Austin.

