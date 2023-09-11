Austin weather: Temps in the 90s this week plus several chances of rain

For the first time this month we kept it below 100 yesterday. Let's do it again today.

Yes, it will remain hot but it won't be extreme or record-breaking.

We will be watching impulses of energy riding the northwesterly flow that will help push rain and storms closer to the area.

The prime spot for rain this morning and tonight will be west of Austin in the Hill Country. This is a preview of what is yet to come this week. Rainy and not as hot times are ahead.

We will talk much more about the weather pattern change and good weather news coming up on FOX 7 Good Day Austin.

