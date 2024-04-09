Austin weather: Tornado Watch issued for most of Central Texas

It's a Level 3 out of 5 severe weather day.

A Tornado Watch has been issued until 5 p.m. for Travis County, Williamson County, Hays County, Caldwell County, Bastrop County, Blanco County, Lee County, Burnet County, and Milam County.

There's also a Flood Advisory until 1:15 p.m. for Llano County, and a Flood Advisory until 2 p.m. for Burnet and Williamson Counties.

An upper low will interact with tons of moisture and warm front increasing the storm threat.

On and off scattered storms for the first half of the day and then we will see a lull in the afternoon.

The main threat will occur this evening with large hail being the number one threat followed by damaging straight-line winds and isolated tornadoes.

Stay weather aware!

