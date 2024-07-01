Austin weather: Triple digit streak continues, humidity lower

Happy July friends! It's a new month but the same weather story today.

The triple digit streak will be extended to the 5th day, but the humidity will be a little bit lower, so heat indices will stay below the heat advisory criteria.

With high pressure large and in charge, the dry spell rolls on.

There are signs later down the road in the 7-day forecast that the heat dome will break down, and we can finally put slight rain chances back in the forecast this weekend.

Hurricane Beryl is a monster storm and heading for the Caribbean. The strongest June hurricane ever and the earliest CAT 4 hurricane ever.

Buckle up, it's going to be a very active hurricane season.

