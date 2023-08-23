Austin weather: Triple-digits return as Harold moves west

The remnants of Harold are moving into West Texas Wednesday morning. It's taking our rain chances with it and the triple digit heat will make a comeback this afternoon with a high of 103 degrees.

It may feel a little hotter than that because of the extra moisture in the air.

Half the area is under a Heat Advisory from 1 to 9 p.m. today.

Take care of your body and avoid heat exhaustion and stroke.

The heat dome will gain strength the next few days but pop-up afternoon showers could show up again.

The complete forecast is coming up on FOX 7 Good Day Austin.

