Austin weather: Triple-digits return as Harold moves west

By
Published 
Weather
FOX 7 Austin

Austin weather: Temps back in the 100s

If you missed out on the rain, you may have another shot next week. Zack Shields shows us what to expect in his full forecast.

AUSTIN, Texas - The remnants of Harold are moving into West Texas Wednesday morning. It's taking our rain chances with it and the triple digit heat will make a comeback this afternoon with a high of 103 degrees.

It may feel a little hotter than that because of the extra moisture in the air.

Half the area is under a Heat Advisory from 1 to 9 p.m. today.

Take care of your body and avoid heat exhaustion and stroke. 

The heat dome will gain strength the next few days but pop-up afternoon showers could show up again. 

The complete forecast is coming up on FOX 7 Good Day Austin.

