Austin weather: Warmer than average Monday

It's going to be a sunny, hot and dry start to the week.

Monday morning felt really good with temperatures in the 60s. But with a full day of sunshine we will back in the 90s and warmer than average again.

The light winds will lead to stagnant air so pollution levels will be on the rise. Today has been declared an OZONE ACTION DAY.

The heat and humidity will make a comeback this week as the dome of high pressure returns to Texas.

Summer is not giving up without a fight.

We may see a few changes by the weekend.

