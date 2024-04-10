Expand / Collapse search

Austin weather: Windy, cooler on Wednesday

By
Published  April 10, 2024 10:03am CDT
Weather
Temperatures have dropped behind the front that brought severe weather to Central Texas yesterday. Zack Shields has a look at the system that moved through our area, and what's next.

AUSTIN, Texas - Today we will trade in the storms for strong winds behind the front. 

There is a very slight chance a shower could sneak in from the north as the upper low exits Texas. 

On and off sunshine likely today with cooler, drier and breezy conditions. 

This dry wind will set the stage for a nice finish to the week. 

Today though the wind gusts could reach 35 to 45 mph so stay off the lakes. 

The Hill Country is under a WIND ADVISORY from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. today.

