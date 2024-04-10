Austin weather: Windy, cooler on Wednesday

Today we will trade in the storms for strong winds behind the front.

There is a very slight chance a shower could sneak in from the north as the upper low exits Texas.

On and off sunshine likely today with cooler, drier and breezy conditions.

This dry wind will set the stage for a nice finish to the week.

Today though the wind gusts could reach 35 to 45 mph so stay off the lakes.

The Hill Country is under a WIND ADVISORY from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. today.

