Austin weather: With storms, feels like temperatures will drop to 105-110°

The bright side? Thanks to showers and storms last night, temperatures are slightly cooler this morning than we have been dealing with the previous several days. This afternoon we should stay just below the triple-digit mark for a change.

However, feels-like temperatures will still be over 100 degrees, resulting in a widespread heat advisory from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. tonight. Make sure you stay cool and drinking plenty of water.

Also, there is a chance for isolated severe storms this evening. If we see storms fire up, our main concerns would be large hail and gusty winds. Currently, models are not showing much, but download our weather app and have a plan in place.

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.