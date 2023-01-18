Showery to sunny and windy today.

We have a Pacific front coming to town this morning first generating scattered light rain through mid-morning.

Behind the front, turning sunny, very dry and windy. The wildfire risk will increase in the afternoon so the National Weather Service has put areas from Austin to Hill Country under a RED FLAG WARNING from noon to 8 p.m.

We highly encourage NO outdoor burning today.

The chill will arrive way behind the front tonight with lows in the 40s. Jacket weather is back for tomorrow morning.

Talking about our rain chances for the weekend coming up on FOX 7 Good Day Austin. Staying live and local just for you with more radar updates until 10 a.m.

Watch Good Day Austin live:

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.