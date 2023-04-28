Central Texas weather: Increasing risk of severe storms Friday

It's a Level 3 severe weather day.

A cold front will clash with the warm and humid air and something will give in the atmosphere.

Storms are likely this evening along with severe weather.

Much of Central Texas is under an Enhanced Risk for very large hail and damaging winds this evening. Don't let your guard down when you see all the sunshine this afternoon because we may have dangerous storms roaming after 5 p.m.

After the front pushes through the storms are out of here by midnight and cooler, drier and windy times are ahead going into the first half of the weekend.

