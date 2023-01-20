The warmer-than-average streak will end today. For the first time in 23 days, the highs will stay below the average high of 63.

The clouds have rushed back in ahead of the next Western Low.

The overcast skies will lock in the chill and keep the highs in the 50s today.

We won't see too much rain. Drizzle at best today and tonight but as the next Pacific Low closes in the drizzle could turn into spotty showers on Saturday.

The weekend won't be a total loss and tracking an even bigger rain machine for next week.

Don't miss the complete forecast for the weekend and beyond coming up on FOX 7 Good Day Austin. Staying live and local just for you until 10 a.m.

Watch Good Day Austin live:

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.