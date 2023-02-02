The weather will finally improve today as the Winter Storm pulls out of the state.

The Winter Weather alerts will finally be allowed to expire later this morning. The Winter Storm Warning that was in effect for all of Central Texas will expire at 10 a.m. on February 2.

Lingering light rain is possible through mid-morning, but temperatures are going to be above freezing.

The melting will begin this morning and by this afternoon it will be much drier and highs in the low 40s.

There will be sunny, warmer, and drier days to look forward to as we near the weekend.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.