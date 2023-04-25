Central Texas weather: Risk of large hail, damaging winds Tuesday

Ensure you have a plan in place and stay weather aware late this afternoon and tonight.

We are under a slight (level 2 out of 5) risk for severe storms.

Our main threat is large hail followed by gusty winds. The flash flood risk is low, with a very low tornado threat. Remember, a low threat does not mean no threat.

Straight-line winds can also be dangerous, and we could see 50-70 mph gusts.

There is the potential that the cap holds (a layer of warm air aloft), and we won't see widespread storms.

Currently, models are leaning toward the cap holding in the Hill Country with more storm activity along and to the east of I-35. However, all of us should prepare for the threat of strong to severe storms.

The timing is complicated, but it appears to be over Austin around 5 p.m., then more storms to the east between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

We could also see a strong isolated storm overnight.

There is another round of severe weather Wednesday into Thursday.

Please tune in for updates, and download our free FOX 7 weather app, the WAPP.

