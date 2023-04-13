Central Texas weather: Sunny and warm ahead of weekend cold front

Our sunny streak rolls on today!

After some brief morning clouds and fog, the skies will clear up and the warm-up is on. Highs will climb into the low 80s and close to normal.

One more low humidity day and then the return flow will push moisture our way and it will turn more humid Friday and Saturday with more cloud cover.

The southerly wind will also send highs way up into the 80s close to 90.

We're still expecting a cold front to arrive on Saturday evening.

We will talk storm chances with the front and how much cooler it will get behind it coming up on FOX 7 Good Day Austin. Staying live and local just for you til 10 a.m.

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.