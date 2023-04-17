Central Texas weather: Sunny and mild Monday with chance of rain the rest of the week

Sunny and mild conditions continue for Monday.

Highs should be near 80 and the humidity will remain low. A few clouds could move overhead late this afternoon just to dress up the skies but the thick cloud cover holds off until Tuesday morning.

Once the clouds move in they’ll be loath to depart which also gives the chance for showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. There is a very low risk for severe weather for the western half of Mason County; hail is the main threat.

Wednesday, Thursday and Friday all have a chance for showers and thunderstorms. Skies will oscillate between mostly cloudy and partly cloudy each day.

Temperatures will be around average for this time of year which puts highs in the 80 degree range.

Rainfall is expected to be beneficial without being problematic as current forecasts are plopping about 0.5 to 1.25 inches of rain over the course of 3 to 4 days. So no flooding is expected at this time.

By the end of the week the skies clear out and weather improves just in time for the weekend.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.