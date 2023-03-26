Central Texas weather: Sunny, warm temps for NASCAR at COTA

Today is the day for the big NASCAR Cup series race at COTA.

Coverage of the race starts at 2 p.m. on FOX 7 Austin, and the race starts at 2:30 p.m.

Luckily the weather will be very nice, with temps in the lower 80s with a southwest wind of around five mph.

Today will be the sunniest day in the coming week. So soak up the sunshine while it lasts. Starting tomorrow, we have mostly cloudy conditions and daily rain chances.

