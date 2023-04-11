Central Texas weather: Sunshine makes a comeback

For the first time in a week we will get to enjoy lots of sunshine.

So if you see something bright in the sky, don't panic because it's just the sun. Trade in the umbrella for sunglasses the next few days.

Get ready for a chilly start and then a mild and comfy finish with highs in the mid 70s.

Tracking the next Pacific low that will pull in the clouds and moisture by Friday.

But will it turn on the rain this weekend? Find out coming up on FOX 7 Good Day Austin. Staying live and local til 10 a.m.

