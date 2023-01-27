Today will be the brightest and driest day we will see in the next week.

Enjoy the rays of sunshine today but you still need to layer up.

We will go from the 30s this morning to near 60 later today.

The clouds really start to take over tonight with some late night drizzle and fog.

It will warm up a little this weekend but showers and storms are in the forecast.

In fact we will slide into a very rainy and cold weather pattern next week. You don't want to miss the complete forecast coming up on FOX 7 Good Day Austin.

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.