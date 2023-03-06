Thick clouds will dominate the skies for the morning before clearing mid to late afternoon. Temperatures will be warm with highs in the low to mid 80s. Dew points will remain steady keeping humidity levels elevated, though not uncomfortable.

Tuesday brings more morning fog with the possibility of a few isolated sprinkles throughout the early morning. The fog lifts into a thick cloud bank that will try to dissipate though won’t completely leave our area. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy though still warm a bit sticky with highs in the low to mid 80s and dew points in the mid 60s.

Wednesday and Thursday will see the approach of a storm system that will eventually bring showers and thunderstorms. Winds tick up slightly Wednesday and the front moves in Thursday. Showers and thunderstorms could develop across central Texas late in the afternoon and continue into Friday.

