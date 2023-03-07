Today will be a carbon copy of yesterday. Morning clouds, fog and drizzle will lead to a sunny, warm and humid afternoon with highs in the low 80s.

The tropical flow will stay with us the next few days keeping humidity locked in and highs and lows warmer than average.

We are tracking two Pacific lows and fronts which will turn on the rain again and a couple of cooler days. We will time it out for you coming up on FOX 7 Good Day Austin.

