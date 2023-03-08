Central Texas weather: Warm Wednesday, cold front late Thursday

It's a new day and it's going to look the same with lots of clouds and warm spell rolls on.

The Gulf breeze not only will keep temperatures warmer than average but also keep the humidity high making it feel even warmer.

A front will be knocking at the door late today and may reach our northern counties dropping temps into the 60s and 70s while the rest of us reach the low to mid 80s.

This front will fade away and the next Pacific low will deliver another front into the area Thursday night.

This is when rain chances go up and then the temperatures come down right before the weekend.

