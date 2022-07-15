City of Hutto moves to Stage 2 water restrictions

The City of Hutto has now moved to Stage 2 water restrictions.

This applies to all types of City of Hutto water customers, including residential, commercial, industrial and institutional. The Stage 2 water restrictions go into effect immediately, according to the City of Hutto.

The following rules apply under Stage 2 water restrictions:

Sundays and Thursdays: Only on these days can customers with addresses ending in an EVEN number water outdoors and conduct other high water-use activities, such as car washing and filling pools.

Saturdays and Wednesdays: Only on these days can customers with addresses ending in an ODD number water outdoors and conduct other high water-use activities noted above.

10 am to 6 pm: Between these hours, there is to be NO outdoor watering for City of Hutto water customers. Outdoor watering should take place only in the evening/nighttime after 6 pm and in the morning before 10 am.

The City of Hutto defines "outdoor watering" as watering using automatic irrigation systems and hose-end sprinkler systems.

There are currently no restrictions on watering by hand.

The city says that the primary difference between Stage 1 and Stage 2 water conservation is the shift from voluntary/encouraged to required/enforceable. Stage 2 prohibitions also include the following, per §24.07 "Water Conservation and Drought Response " of the City of Hutto’s Code of Ordinances:

Wash-down of sidewalks, walkways, driveways, parking lots, tennis courts and other hard-surfaced areas;

Restaurants serving water to patrons unless requested by the patron;

Use of water to wash down buildings or structures for purposes other than immediate fire protection;

Use of water for dust control;

Flushing gutters, or permitting water to run or accumulate in any gutter or street; and

Failure to repair a controllable leak(s) within a reasonable period after having been given notice directing the repair of such leak(s).

The use of water from fire hydrants is limited to firefighting and other public safety activities; use of water from designated fire hydrants for construction purposes may be allowed with permission from the City.

City residents and businesses that get their water from Manville W.S.C. or Jonah Water S.U.D . should continue to adhere to the watering restrictions of their water provider. Residents unsure of their water provider can click this map .

City water customers are also strongly encouraged to conserve water usage when bathing, cleaning and running household appliances like dishwashers and washing machines.

The city says its shift to mandatory water restrictions is in line with several other cities in the Williamson County area, including Georgetown, Round Rock and Cedar Park.