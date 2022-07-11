Dangerous heat continues today and Tuesday for Central Texas

It's a new week and more record heat is on the way!

The heat and humidity combo will be reaching extreme levels today and all of Central Texas is under a heat alert through Tuesday. This means heat indices will be approaching 105 to 113 and your body will need to help to stay cool.

Feels like temps will be in the 100s for 10 straight hours so take breaks, stay hydrated and take advantage of fans and A/C during the hottest time of the day.

The intense daytime heating could help set off isolated storms between 2 and 7 pm. Brief rain, lightning, and a nice breeze are possible with the storms.

More record heat is possible tomorrow before the temps come down a bit.

