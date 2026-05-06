Gas prices soar in Central Texas amid tensions in Iran

The Brief The war in Iran is increasing fuel prices Drivers across Central Texas are feeling the impact at the pumps In Austin, a gallon of diesel costs about $5.22



The conflict in Iran is sending fuel costs soaring as tensions continue to threaten the global oil supply, and drivers across Central Texas are feeling the impact.

Fuel prices are forcing many residents to make tough financial decisions.

What they're saying:

"I had to cut down on other things. I've honestly had to put money aside and, you know, do extra things like Door Dash and stuff just to have extra gas money," said Jairon Horn, who lives in Pflugerville.

Horn said he is feeling the pain at the pump. Like many locals, he commutes to work, and his drive from Pflugerville to Austin sometimes takes him an hour with traffic.

"I've also had to buy a new car because I had a pickup truck, and driving a pickup in traffic is like, you're gonna break even on your paycheck messing with the gas prices, so yeah, it's outrageous," Horn said.

Last week, a $40 fill-up was still possible in Travis County. As of May 6, that amount will not even get drivers three-quarters of a tank.

"You can feel it, especially if you drive a vehicle that takes on supreme gas, or you know anything other than unleaded. It's going to hit your pocket pretty good," Horn said.

According to AAA, the average cost for regular unleaded fuel surged to $4.04 in Texas on Wednesday. That is up six cents from the day before and about 30 cents in a week.

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In Austin, a gallon of diesel costs about $5.22.

"If it goes up from here, yeah, I probably won't be driving my truck for a while," Horn said.

The high prices are not just impacting drivers. Airlines have canceled more than 13,000 flights across the country so far this month because jet fuel is too expensive.