Dry, breezy weather with fire conditions lower in Texas

Temperatures outside won't be as hot as the Spring feel returns in the wake of a cold front. It'll continue to be breezy and dry but there'll be a break from the gusty winds and Summer-like temperatures.

With a full day of sun, low humidity, and lighter winds, highs will be back to seasonal levels and in the low to mid-80s.

As the winds relax the fire danger will be lower today but the National Weather Service says that elevated to near-critical fire conditions will remain in Texas.

People living and working in the Austin area should monitor local conditions and try to refrain from activities that could cause a spark. This means no outdoor burning, don't throw your cigarettes out the window, use caution while welding, and if you see a plume of smoke report it immediately.

Good Day Austin meteorologist Zack Shields says enjoy today because the clouds, humidity, and the 90s will return in the coming days for Easter Weekend along with a slight chance of storms.

