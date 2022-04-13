Videos show tornadoes touching down in Central Texas

Severe weather hit Central Texas with two counties, Bell and Williamson, suffering the most damage when tornadoes touched down.

Residents in the area where the tornadoes hit, which included Jarrell and Salado, shared videos of the tornadoes. Salado was hit the hardest by the storm with multiple buildings damaged and at least 23 people injured by the storm.

Below are some of the videos that FOX 7 Austin shared of the tornadoes.

___

Steve Diechmann captured a close encounter with a tornado as it rotated in the sky near Salado. The tornado would later cause significant damage at the Hidden Springs Subdivision, which Diechmannn also captured on video.

Matthew Swann captured video of a tornado that touched down in Jarrell in Williamson County in Texas. Jarrell was also hit by a tornado during the severe storms in March.

Morgan Coop also captured a video of a tornado in Jarrell in Williamson County. This was taken in the north part of the city.

Andrew D Lopez via Storyful shared video he took of the tornado spinning in the distance as staff at a waste disposal company near Jarrell looked on.

Kayla Reynolds also captured video of the tornado in Jarrell as it rotated close to homes in her neighborhood.

Tom Madden spotted the tornado near Salado and got video of it as well.

Joseph O'Connell also got video of the tornado in Jarrell as it rotated his home.

Advertisement

___

MORE HEADLINES:

Central Texas severe weather: Tornadoes, hail in Bell, Williamson Counties

Live updates: Severe weather threats in Central Texas for April 12

Viewers share photos, videos during severe weather in Central Texas

Tornado victims still rebuilding, ADRN launches fundraising effort

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter