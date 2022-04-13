Expand / Collapse search

Videos show tornadoes touching down in Central Texas

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Salado
FOX 7 Austin

Tornado touches down in Bell County near Salado, recovery efforts begin

Officials say the tornado touched down at the Bell and Williamson County line and traveled northeast. 12 people were hospitalized and one of them is in critical condition. FOX 7 Austin's Bridget Spencer has latest details.

SALADO, Texas - Severe weather hit Central Texas with two counties, Bell and Williamson, suffering the most damage when tornadoes touched down.

Residents in the area where the tornadoes hit, which included Jarrell and Salado, shared videos of the tornadoes. Salado was hit the hardest by the storm with multiple buildings damaged and at least 23 people injured by the storm.

Below are some of the videos that FOX 7 Austin shared of the tornadoes.

___

Steve Diechmann captured a close encounter with a tornado as it rotated in the sky near Salado. The tornado would later cause significant damage at the Hidden Springs Subdivision, which Diechmannn also captured on video.

Tornado in Salado, Bell County, Texas

Steve Diechmann captured a tornado as it rotated in the sky near Salado.

Matthew Swann captured video of a tornado that touched down in Jarrell in Williamson County in Texas. Jarrell was also hit by a tornado during the severe storms in March.

Video shows tornado in Jarrell, Texas

Matthew Swann captured video of a tornado that touched down in Jarrell in Williamson County in Texas.

Morgan Coop also captured a video of a tornado in Jarrell in Williamson County. This was taken in the north part of the city.

Video shows tornado in north Jarrell

Morgan Coop captures a video of a tornado in north Jarrell in Williamson County.

Andrew D Lopez via Storyful shared video he took of the tornado spinning in the distance as staff at a waste disposal company near Jarrell looked on. 

Video shows tornado in Jarrell, Texas

A funnel cloud is seen spinning in the distance as staff at a waste disposal company near Jarrell look on. Video courtesy Andrew D Lopez via Storyful.

Kayla Reynolds also captured video of the tornado in Jarrell as it rotated close to homes in her neighborhood.

Video: Tornado spotted near Jarrell, Texas

Check out this video of a tornado spotted near Jarrell, Texas. Courtesy: Kayla Reynolds

Tom Madden spotted the tornado near Salado and got video of it as well. 

Video: Tornado spotted near Salado

Check out this video of a tornado spotted near Salado Courtesy: Tom Madden

Joseph O'Connell also got video of the tornado in Jarrell as it rotated his home.

Video: Tornado spotted near Jarrell

Check out this video sent to us by a viewer of a tornado near Jarrell. Courtesy: Joseph O'Connell

___
