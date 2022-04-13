Daylight reveals scope of damage left behind in wake of severe weather

Severe weather tore through the South, Midwest and Plains on Tuesday afternoon and evening, and as the sun rose on Wednesday, the scope of the damage left behind was made clear.

Video shows the widespread damage that was left behind in Minnesota when the severe storms moved through the upper Midwest on Tuesday.

Roofs were torn from buildings while others were completely destroyed in Mower County, Minnesota.

Large hail was also reported across southern Minnesota when the severe weather moved through, according to FOX 9 in Minneapolis-St. Paul .

Earlier on Tuesday, nine semi-trucks were blown over on Interstate 35 around 3:35 p.m., according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The northbound side of the interstate near Faribault was closed while crews moved the trucks off the road.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol shared photos of debris laying across a highway near the Grant and Roberts county line when strong winds were reported in the area.

Troopers are asking drivers in the area to take it slow in the region while crews work to remove the debris from the roads.

Nearly two-dozen people were injured after severe storms and tornadoes ripped through Texas on Tuesday, destroying several homes and cutting off power to thousands.

One of the hardest-hit communities appeared to be Bell County, which is between Austin and Waco.

In addition to the reported tornadoes, residents also saw hail larger than grapefruits fall during the severe storms .

At least one of the hailstones was reported to be more than 5 inches in diameter.

And in Rutland, Iowa, Tabatha Flatten shared images of a structure that was completely destroyed while another showed the roof missing from another.

Anna, Texas, which is to the northeast of Dallas, saw large hail during severe weather on Wednesday morning.

In a video, bolts of lightning can be seen lighting up the sky while the hail falls.

