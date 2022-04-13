Critical fire conditions return as severe storms move out of Central Texas

Fire weather conditions will remain critical for Texas as the region continues to experience dry conditions and high winds. Very low humidity and gusty winds will spread across most of South Central Texas today creating a high fire danger, according to the National Weather Service.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect for much of the region.

People living and working in the Austin area should monitor local conditions and try to refrain from activities that could cause a spark. This means no outdoor burning, don't throw your cigarettes out the window, use caution while welding, and if you see a plume of smoke report it immediately.

According to Zack Shields, the dry line that was a storm machine yesterday will push through the area and leave behind hot, dry and breezy conditions today. The humidity will drop below 10% and the wind will increase to 20 to 30 mph.

We are also in drought mode and the vegetation is dry.

This is a formula for increasing fire danger from Austin to the Hill Country.

Any fires that develop could be difficult to control and spread quickly.

