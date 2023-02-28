End of February brings sunny skies and record high temperatures

Austin experiences near record high temperatures as February closes out with highs in the upper 80s.

Residents can expect a beautiful sunny day with low humidity and a break from the recent strong winds.

Eastern counties experienced a dense fog advisory this morning, with visibility dropping below a mile on some roads.

A Western Low will bring wind, rain, storms and cooler temperatures to the first days of March.

