End of February brings sunny skies and record high temperatures

By and FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Weather
FOX 7 Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin experiences near record high temperatures as February closes out with highs in the upper 80s. 

Residents can expect a beautiful sunny day with low humidity and a break from the recent strong winds.

Eastern counties experienced a dense fog advisory this morning, with visibility dropping below a mile on some roads. 

A Western Low will bring wind, rain, storms and cooler temperatures to the first days of March.

