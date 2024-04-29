San Marcos fentanyl dealer sentenced to 10 years prison

article

A San Marcos man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

According to court documents, 20-year-old Colten Romeo Thayer was arrested during a traffic stop on August, 29, 2022. During a search of his vehicle, Hays County deputies found a bag containing 11 grams of fentanyl. Thayer had been purchasing fentanyl pills from other dealers in and around Hays County for personal use and for the purpose of selling them.

Thayer pleaded guilty Dec. 21, 2023. Co-defendant Anthony Perez Rios pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing fentanyl. He remains in federal custody and is scheduled to be sentenced May 23.

The Drug Enforcement Administration and San Marcos Police Department investigated the case.