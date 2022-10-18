Fall-like temperatures in the area with colder temps expected

Less rain and more sunshine eventually today. The wave of low pressure that generated the first rain event of the month moves out and takes the clouds with it.

Skies will be turning mostly sunny, and it will be another cooler-than-average day with highs near 70.

The gusty winds and low humidity will increase the wildfire risk from high to very high.

Tonight, all the ingredients are in play for even colder temperatures by morning.

We are looking at 40s for lows Wednesday morning.

The nice Fall weather will last for the rest of the week but by this weekend the weather starts to change again.

