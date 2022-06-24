Fireworks safety more important than ever due to hot, dry conditions in Central Texas

With Fourth of July just around the corner and a current burn ban in Travis County, Lake Travis Fire Rescue (LTFR) is sharing tips on how to have a fun and safe holiday.

LTFR wants to remind Central Texans that although fireworks are fun, they can be dangerous. People are injured and property is damaged every year due to improper use of consumer fireworks.

Those planning to use consumer fireworks are encouraged to practice safety steps or attend a public, professional fireworks display.

"Fireworks are fun to watch, but they are also dangerous if not used properly," said Lake Travis Fire Rescue Fire Chief Robert B. Abbott. "If you celebrate Independence Day with consumer fireworks, read the cautionary labels and dispose of your fireworks properly. Proper disposal of fireworks includes soaking the spent fireworks in water overnight. This simple step prevents the fireworks from re-igniting and causing property damage."

LTFR has provided the following safety tips concerning consumer fireworks:

Follow the law. Make sure fireworks are legal in your community. It's a good idea to check with your HOA and city ordinances.

Read and follow the directions and warning labels on fireworks packaging.

Never allow children to play with or ignite fireworks.

Light only one firework at a time.

Do not point fireworks at homes, buildings, or people.

Never consume alcohol or drugs while shooting fireworks.

Make sure there is a bucket of water or water source nearby for emergencies, and soak used fireworks before disposing of them in the trash.

Be considerate of neighbors regarding noise and the trash left behind.

Pets and fireworks don’t mix. The loud noises can cause pets to become anxious or afraid. Turning on soft music and moving your pet into an interior room with no windows can be helpful.

Sparklers may seem safe, but sparklers burn more than six times hotter than boiling water. Consider celebrating the Fourth of July with fireworks alternatives, such as glow sticks.

Fireworks will be sold from June 24 to midnight on July 4.

Despite unincorporated areas in Travis County being under a burn ban, fireworks are not restricted, LTFR says. A burn ban is also in effect for Williamson County, where fireworks sales have been limited.

The Texas Pyrotechnic Association has voluntarily agreed to not sell stick rockets and missiles with fins or rudders this Fourth of July due to dry, hot conditions. These conditions have dried out vegetation, making fireworks safety and proper use even more important, LTFR says.

Lake Travis Fire Rescue is recommending residents in the Lake Travis, Lakeway, and Bee Caves area to attend a professional public fireworks display such as the Hill Country Galleria’s annual Independence Day Celebration on July 4

If you have a complaint about the illegal sale or use of fireworks in Travis County ESD No. 6, contact Lake Travis Fire Rescue via email at inspection@ltfr.org.