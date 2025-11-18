Flood Watch on the horizon for south Central Texas

The Brief Flood Watch set for Thursday night, early Friday morning Watch covers South Central Texas from I-35 west to the border Watch warns of rainfall amounts of one to three inches with isolated totals up to six inches



South Central Texas from I-35 to the Texas-Mexico border will be under a Flood Watch later this week as a storm system is expected to bring heavy rainfall.

What we know:

The National Weather Service says the Flood Watch will be in effect from midnight Thursday (Nov. 20) through 6 a.m. Friday (Nov. 21).

The Watch is due to a storm system set to move across the region, bringing locally heavy rainfall late Wednesday night through early Friday morning.

The Watch warns of rainfall amounts of one to three inches with isolated totals up to six inches.

Excessive runoff could result in rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying, flood-prone areas flooding. Flooding could also happen in areas with poor drainage and in low-water crossings.

The Watch covers the following counties:

Bandera

Bexar

Blanco

Burnet

Comal

Edwards

Gillespie

Hays

Kendall

Kerr

Kinney

Llano

Medina

Real

Travis

Uvalde

Val Verde

Williamson

What you can do:

As of Tuesday, the NWS says residents should monitor forecasts and be on alert for potential Flood Warnings.

Those in flood-prone areas should also prepare to take action if flooding does happen.