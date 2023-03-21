Foggy start to day with clouds sticking around, temperatures warming up

Not only will the clouds hang around today, but we will add on-and-off light rain and thick fog into the mix this morning.

Roads will be wet and the visibility will be low. Allow some extra time for the commute and be careful.

A warm front is producing the trio of clouds, rain, and fog, but it will also bring back the warmer southerly wind by the afternoon.

Highs will be closer to seasonal levels for the first time in days. The Spring feel is making a comeback for the rest of the week.

Spring storms could also return as we track the next Western Low.

