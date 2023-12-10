Freeze warning issued for parts of South Central Texas

Cold, dry air has settled into Central Texas bringing a threat for sub-freezing temperatures to Austin and the surrounding areas.

The Hill Country will see the coldest temperatures with lows in the low 30s and upper 20s. A few areas may fall as low as the mid 20s by Monday morning.

A freeze warning is in effect through 9 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 11. The sub-freezing weather will only last one night, since Monday afternoon should see highs in the mid 60s and bright, mild sunshine.

Another cold (but not as cold) night comes for Monday night into Tuesday morning with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s.

From there, temperatures will be moderate but stay chilly throughout the remainder of the week as a series of weak storm systems push through the region.

Much needed rain will fall in northwest and west Texas which will help drought conditions.

Rain and runoff from West Texas will help local lakes, streams and aquifers as all the water flows through the Colorado River watershed. Moderate lake level increases will be likely as current forecasts call for a widespread 1–3 inches of rain over much of the western Colorado River watershed.

MORE WINTER WEATHER NEWS

Residents are advised to take steps now to protect their outdoor plants from the cold and their water pipes.

The following counties are included in the warning: Atascosa, Bandera, Bastrop, Bexar, Blanco, Burnet, Caldwell, Comal, De Witt, Fayette, Frio, Gillespie, Gonzales, Guadalupe, Hays, Karnes, Kendall, Kerr, Lavaca, Lee, Llano, Medina, Real, Travis, Uvalde, Williamson, Wilson, and Zavala.