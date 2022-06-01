Heat and humidity with gusty winds, chance for isolated showers

It's a new day and month, and it's the same weather story. The forecast will feature plenty of heat and humidity with gusty winds and isolated showers.

There is a 20 to 30% chance of rain from Austin to La Grange today.

Highs will again reach above-average levels with mid to upper 90s.

The FOX 7 Austin Weather Team is still keeping a close eye on a slow-moving front to our north. It won't push all the way through because it will stall out in North Texas.

There is a chance the showers and storms that develop along that front could drift our way Thursday and Friday. This could be our last chance to see rain for a while.

