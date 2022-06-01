Expand / Collapse search

Heat and humidity with gusty winds, chance for isolated showers

Heat, gusty winds expected but rain possible

It may be a new month but the weather is still going to be hot. Will we get some relief? Zack Shields has the answer in his full forecast.

AUSTIN, Texas - It's a new day and month, and it's the same weather story. The forecast will feature plenty of heat and humidity with gusty winds and isolated showers. 

There is a 20 to 30% chance of rain from Austin to La Grange today. 

Highs will again reach above-average levels with mid to upper 90s. 

The FOX 7 Austin Weather Team is still keeping a close eye on a slow-moving front to our north. It won't push all the way through because it will stall out in North Texas. 

There is a chance the showers and storms that develop along that front could drift our way Thursday and Friday. This could be our last chance to see rain for a while.

