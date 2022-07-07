Highs today will again top out in the upper 90s to lower 100s

Here we go again! No stopping the heatwave today.

In fact, we will be closing in on record levels.

Today will be the 28th triple-digit day matching the average for the entire season. Feels like temps will be at 100 to 105 for 8 straight hours so take breaks, stay hydrated and take advantage of fans and A/C during the hottest time of the day.

Even hotter temps are expected this weekend and then perhaps welcome changes for next week as the heat dome migrates more to the west.

Elevated afternoon heat index values will be as high as 111. Heat Advisories will be needed at a minimum each day from Friday through Monday, and Excessive Heat Warnings are possible this weekend. No rain is forecast at this time.

