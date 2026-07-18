Austin police enforce temporary waterways ban as hazardous flooding conditions persist

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The Brief The Austin Police Department is warning the public to stay off local lakes and rivers as residents continue to violate a mandatory temporary ban triggered by hazardous water conditions. Authorities emphasize that despite a calm surface appearance, fast-moving water, strong currents, and underwater debris pose life-threatening risks, making nearby riverfront trails unsafe as well. The emergency restriction covers Lake Austin, Lady Bird Lake, and parts of the Colorado River, and it is scheduled to remain in effect until 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 21.



Police are urging the public to stay off Austin waterways as a temporary ban remains in effect due to hazardous conditions, officials said Saturday.

Waterways Ban Ignored

What we know:

Despite the ongoing ban, the Austin Police Department reported that individuals have continued to venture onto the water, prompting a public safety warning. Authorities emphasized that while conditions may appear calm from the shoreline, the waterways present hidden dangers.

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What they're saying:

"Please don't," the department said in a statement. "Fast-moving water, strong currents, and hidden debris can quickly turn a day on the lake into a life-threatening situation."

The ban strictly prohibits public access to Lake Austin from Mansfield Dam to Tom Miller Dam, Lady Bird Lake, and the Colorado River downstream of Longhorn Dam.

Additionally, officials are asking the public to avoid riverfront trails. High water levels and the ongoing potential for flash flooding have made many nearby paths unsafe.

What's next:

The emergency waterways ban is scheduled to remain in effect until 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 21.

Police noted that compliance with the restriction is critical not only for public safety but also to protect first responders from dangerous rescue operations.