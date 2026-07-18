Two-vehicle rollover crash on U.S. Highway 183 causes injuries and traffic delays

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The Brief Police are on the scene of a two-vehicle rollover collision on northbound U.S. Highway 183 near Laws Road in Mustang Ridge. Details regarding the exact number of people injured or the severity of their injuries have not yet been released by emergency officials. Motorists are being strongly advised to avoid the 12000 block of Highway 183 and seek alternate routes while emergency crews clear the scene.



Police are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash that caused a rollover on U.S. Highway 183 in Mustang Ridge.

The Mustang Ridge Police Department reported Saturday that officers are currently working the crash in the 12000 block of northbound Highway 183, near Laws Road.

Details regarding the number of people injured or the severity of their injuries were not immediately available.

Authorities are advising motorists to avoid the area and seek alternate routes as emergency crews clear the scene.