Two-vehicle rollover crash on U.S. Highway 183 causes injuries and traffic delays
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MUSTANG RIDGE, Texas - Police are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash that caused a rollover on U.S. Highway 183 in Mustang Ridge.
The Mustang Ridge Police Department reported Saturday that officers are currently working the crash in the 12000 block of northbound Highway 183, near Laws Road.
Details regarding the number of people injured or the severity of their injuries were not immediately available.
Authorities are advising motorists to avoid the area and seek alternate routes as emergency crews clear the scene.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Mustang Ridge Police Department.