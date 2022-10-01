Austin kicks off spooky season with chilly start to Saturday

It is officially October and we are kicking off the spooky season with a chilly start to our Saturday!

Austin had morning lows in the 50s, with some of us in the upper 40s. This morning was the coolest start to the day since May.

The cooler weather was thanks to cool, dry air filtering through, resulting in clear skies overnight. Skies will remain clear throughout the day, and humidity will be low. Highs will be in the mid-80s.

All and all looks like sweater weather in the mornings and sweater weather in the afternoons. Get ready for wonderful weather this weekend!