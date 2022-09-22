Ozone Action Day declared as summer feel continues with highs near 100

Fall begins this evening at 8:03 but the summer feeling continues with highs soaring near 100.

With high pressure pushing down on us, the sun will be out in full force and temperatures will be way above average and just a few degrees away from record territory.

The sunshine and light winds will also promote high levels of ground-level ozone.

Today has been declared an OZONE ACTION DAY. If you suffer from heart, lung disease, or asthma you should limit your time outdoors in the afternoon and evening. Try to do your part to limit pollution by driving less and avoiding idling.

It's going to be a hot weekend but a front is arriving next week.

The FOX 7 Weather Team is also keeping an eye on possible tropical trouble in the Gulf.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Track your local forecast for the Austin area quickly with the free FOX 7 WAPP. The design gives you radar, hourly, and 7-day weather information just by scrolling. Our weather alerts will warn you early and help you stay safe during storms.